Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 709,300 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1,612.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.45% of Vontier worth $22,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $10,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

