Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4,509.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

