Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,150,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of JOYY as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JOYY by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in JOYY by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

NASDAQ YY opened at $67.73 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

