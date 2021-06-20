Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

