Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 7,299 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,588,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $238,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 106,984 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

