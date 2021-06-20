Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $280,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

