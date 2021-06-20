Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 301,854 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.23% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $293,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 226.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $452,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $8,914,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 237,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

