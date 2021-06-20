Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 9,219 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $281.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.40. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

