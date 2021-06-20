Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,594,812 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $444,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 619,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,590,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

NYSE TD opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

