Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 510,104 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $408,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

