Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.98% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE SOI opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

