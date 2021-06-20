Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 175,898 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175,898 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $41,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

