Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 221 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $144.76 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

