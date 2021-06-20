Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Marriott International by 33.9% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 516.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

