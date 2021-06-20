Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 44,375 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $44,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.14. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

