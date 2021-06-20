Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 230,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 325,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 437,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 248,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

