Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 7,995 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

