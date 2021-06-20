Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

RIO opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

