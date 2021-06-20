Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $24.77 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,266,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $2,242,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 787,136 shares of company stock valued at $54,309,556. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.