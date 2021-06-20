CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Reaches $615,254.23

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. CoinFi has a market cap of $615,254.23 and $44,297.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00731608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00043241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00083243 BTC.

COFI is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

