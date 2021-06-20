Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report $25.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Evolus posted sales of $7.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $105.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $691.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.34.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.