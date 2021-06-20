Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $104.58 million and $2.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00229477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00036436 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.82 or 0.03961755 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

