Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 50,809 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $39,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

