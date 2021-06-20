Van ECK Associates Corp Has $32.76 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.29% of IPG Photonics worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.