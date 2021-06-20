Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 42,412 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,412 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Timken were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

