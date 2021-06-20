Kaman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

