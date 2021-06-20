Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 306.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

NYSE EFX opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

