Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 332.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $124.06 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

