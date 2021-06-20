Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 157 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Alleghany worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $653.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $696.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $460.58 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

