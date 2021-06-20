Korea Investment CORP Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $348.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $357.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

