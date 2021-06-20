Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

