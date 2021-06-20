Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 12,475 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 137.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.