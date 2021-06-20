Bp Plc Sells 6,305 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

BK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

