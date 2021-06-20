Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $41,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $106.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

