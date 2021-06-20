Playtika (PLTK) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Playtika to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 99.83 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 26.43

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Playtika and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 594 2932 4470 87 2.50

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 55.94%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Summary

Playtika beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

