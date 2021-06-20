Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $81.05 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

