Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.