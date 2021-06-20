Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $456.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

