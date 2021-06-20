Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 400,376 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400,376 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

