NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $1,136.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NPX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

