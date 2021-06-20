Ethic Inc. Buys New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,032,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $48,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,578 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in FOX by 732.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 693,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

