Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.63. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

