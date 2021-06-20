Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 52.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.71 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

