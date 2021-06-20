Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 22,056 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 4.52% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

VLT opened at $14.55 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

