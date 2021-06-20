Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,100 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

