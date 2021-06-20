Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,651,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

