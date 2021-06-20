Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $654.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $679.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

