937 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 937 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

