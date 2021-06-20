Evoke Wealth LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $473.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

