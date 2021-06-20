Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23,666.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $327.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

